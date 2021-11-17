Police arrest fake soldier, 5 others for vandalism in Niger

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, made the disclosure in a statement in Minna on Wednesday.

Abiodun said on Oct. 27 at about 3 p.m. operatives attached to the Maitumbi Police Division arrested Dominic, of Tunga area, Minna.

“The suspect dressed in Nigerian Army camouflage, went to the Police Division and paraded himself as a soldier with service no. 05313 attached to TRADOC, Minna, to secure the release of his friend in police custody.

“During interrogation, the suspect was discovered to be a fake soldier and subsequently arrested.’’

Abiodun said the suspect confessed that the uniform in his possession belonged to his late father whom he claimed to be a soldier.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect include one wooden carved gun, two axe, one jackknife, two kit bags, two green trousers, one army camouflage vest, shirt, boot, face cap, and a walking stick.

“The suspect has been robbing victims in Minna and environs with the wooden carved gun, jackknife and the axe,’’ the police spokesman said.

Abiodun also said that on Nov. 2, operatives attached to Chanchaga Division arrested the five other suspects for vandalising two transformers in Lapai-Gwari area Minna.

He named them as Hussaini Adamu, Mustapha Umar, Mande Magaji, Suleiman Zubairu and Salisu Usman.

Abiodun said that they vandalised the transformers and carted away some electric cables.

He said four of the suspects were arrested at the scene, adding that they led the police to arrest Salisu Usman at Kasuwan-Gwari, who bought the cables.