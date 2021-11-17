RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest fake soldier, 5 others for vandalism in Niger

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Niger have arrested a “fake soldier’’, Emmanuel Dominic.

Nigerian police officers [TheCable]
Nigerian police officers [TheCable]

The police also arrested five other suspects for vandalising two transformers in Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, made the disclosure in a statement in Minna on Wednesday.

Abiodun said on Oct. 27 at about 3 p.m. operatives attached to the Maitumbi Police Division arrested Dominic, of Tunga area, Minna.

“The suspect dressed in Nigerian Army camouflage, went to the Police Division and paraded himself as a soldier with service no. 05313 attached to TRADOC, Minna, to secure the release of his friend in police custody.

“During interrogation, the suspect was discovered to be a fake soldier and subsequently arrested.’’

Abiodun said the suspect confessed that the uniform in his possession belonged to his late father whom he claimed to be a soldier.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect include one wooden carved gun, two axe, one jackknife, two kit bags, two green trousers, one army camouflage vest, shirt, boot, face cap, and a walking stick.

“The suspect has been robbing victims in Minna and environs with the wooden carved gun, jackknife and the axe,’’ the police spokesman said.

Abiodun also said that on Nov. 2, operatives attached to Chanchaga Division arrested the five other suspects for vandalising two transformers in Lapai-Gwari area Minna.

He named them as Hussaini Adamu, Mustapha Umar, Mande Magaji, Suleiman Zubairu and Salisu Usman.

Abiodun said that they vandalised the transformers and carted away some electric cables.

He said four of the suspects were arrested at the scene, adding that they led the police to arrest Salisu Usman at Kasuwan-Gwari, who bought the cables.

Abiodun said that the police recovered three insulators and the vandalised transformer from the suspects.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Another traveller from Nigeria shows monkeypox symptoms in US

Another traveller from Nigeria shows monkeypox symptoms in US

Ladipo market explosion caused by acetylene gas – LPG retailers

Ladipo market explosion caused by acetylene gas – LPG retailers

NCDC registers 144 new COVID-19 infections

NCDC registers 144 new COVID-19 infections

Sani, Dangote's brother buried in Kano

Sani, Dangote's brother buried in Kano

Saraki: 'Young people must have a seat in all policy debates'

Saraki: 'Young people must have a seat in all policy debates'

Ibom Air signs deal to buy 10 new aircraft

Ibom Air signs deal to buy 10 new aircraft

Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna make $65,000 per minute on vaccines

Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna make $65,000 per minute on vaccines

Nigeria, 2 others record 2m cyber attacks in 6 months

Nigeria, 2 others record 2m cyber attacks in 6 months

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

Trending

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

UNILORIN Gate. (Punch)

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

He's not my father; he's my boyfriend – Woman clarifies (video)

He is not my father; he is my boyfriend – Woman clarifies (video)

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster