RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest fake doctor, soldier in Akwa Ibom

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police command said the two suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it has arrested one fake doctor and a man parading himself as a soldier in Akwa Ibom.

Recommended articles

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo on Friday.

He said that the fake doctor, who claimed to be a medical practitioner attached to University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), was arrested on Nov. 30.

Macdon further stated that the the fake doctor, who was arrested at Tranquility Hotel, Nung Oku village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of the state, claimed to be residing in №26, Asokoro Road, Area II, Abuja.

He added that the command also, on Nov. 16, arrested a man who claimed to be a soldier on Nwaniba Road during a stop-and-search operation.

Macdon said: “The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has beamed its searchlights on impersonators of security personnel and other professionals. This has led to the arrest of a fake soldier and a fake doctor.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and stated that he is not a medical doctor, as claimed.

“In his confessional statement, he stated that in 2015, he told his mother that he had gotten admission into University of Lagos to study Medicine and that since then, he had collected various sums of money from her.”

He added that the other suspect had also confessed to be impersonating a soldier, during interrogation.

He (the suspect) led operatives to his house where two pairs of army uniforms, army shorts, two army sweaters, army belt, two army caps, three pairs of army boot and two army jack-knives were recovered.

“Other items recovered from the suspect included: two walkie-talkie, one live jacket, one stethoscope and a blue-colour Toyota Camry car, with reg. number: LSR 735 AC.

“The suspect uses the uniform to deceive, intimidate and commit heinous crimes around Uruan and Uyo,” the police spokesman said.

He said that the two suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Ayade of Cross River won't join southern governors to ban open grazing

Gov Ayade of Cross River won't join southern governors to ban open grazing

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

CAN loses bid to overturn CAMA as court dismisses suit against CAC, Trade Minister

CAN loses bid to overturn CAMA as court dismisses suit against CAC, Trade Minister

Pope Francis appoints Nigeria's Bishop Badejo Vatican Communications’ Dicastery

Pope Francis appoints Nigeria's Bishop Badejo Vatican Communications’ Dicastery

WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala calls for vaccine equity

WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala calls for vaccine equity

Nigerian youths not ready for leadership positions – APC member

Nigerian youths not ready for leadership positions – APC member

Gavi invests N64 billion in roll-out of malaria vaccine in Nigeria, others

Gavi invests N64 billion in roll-out of malaria vaccine in Nigeria, others

Trending

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor & nurse suspended for having sex, moaning loud & disturbing patients who're in pain

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Police pick up a boy who hid inside an aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Serious prayer & tongue-speaking by passengers as aeroplane develops fault mid-air (video)

Tongue-speaking passengers seek God’s intervention as aeroplane develops fault mid-air (video)

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born wins the case