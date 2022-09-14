Police arrest ex-convict, recover 2 stolen generators

He said that the suspect was arrested over the weekend by officials of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) for being in possession of two suspected stolen generators.

“The suspect, who was working as a security guard, was arrested at about 4:00 a.m. near Odo-Iya Alaro, Ojota in company of others (now at large).

“Yekini and his accomplices were trying to load one Fireman and one Tigamax generator, 2.8 KVA each, into a Volkswagens Golf car.

“The driver on sighting the police officers sped off, leaving Yekini behind.

“Investigation revealed that Yekini, who arrived Lagos last week, was employed as a security guard at Ojota New Garage,” the spokesperson said.

He said that the suspect, who had been imprisoned on four different occasions over separate incidents, could not give any satisfactory explanation about the generators.