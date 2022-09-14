Police arrest Ebonyi lady and her lover for selling their newborn baby

The lovers, according to Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu, sold the baby to a maternity home operator for a sum of N500,000.

It was gathered that after conceiving for the bricklayer, out of wedlock in August 2021, China took delivery of the baby in April 2022, at Odigbo area of Rivers.

Disclosing this incident, the police spokesperson said the maternity home operator, Mummy Abigail, whom the baby was sold to, was also arrested at Ovima, in Afikpo North local government area of Rivers.

“Mummy Abigail runs a maternity home which she uses as a cover for her illicit trade. The suspects have been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for necessary actions and prosecution,’’ Anyanwu said.

Meanwhile, a yet-to-be identified woman and two children are reportedly missing after a boat mishap in the Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The victims alongside other passengers on the boat were said to be heading to Sarkin Kudu Market when the tragedy struck.

It was gathered that the boat engine had gone off, a development that forced the boat to hit the bank of the river, after which it broke into pieces.

Confirming the incident, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ibi Local Government, Bala Bako said to prevent similar occurrences in the future, life jackets would be provided to safeguard boat passengers going forward.