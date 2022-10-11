RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest Delta nurses after newborn baby’s organs got removed

Damilare Famuyiwa

The child’s family alleged that the nurses harvested their newborn baby’s body parts.

Nigerian Police
Nigerian Police

Operatives of Delta Police Command, have arrested three nurses of a private hospital in Asaba, the state capital, for harvesting the organ of a newborn baby.

Read Also

It was gathered that the parents of the deceased child had brought him to the hospital for treatment on Sunday, September 9, 2022, but the minor was confirmed dead on their arrival.

Trouble, however, began when the family returned the child to the hospital the following day (Monday), alleging that his eyes, nose and ear had been removed.

Giving his account of the incident, a source at the hospital said,“The parents brought the child to the hospital on Sunday evening. Immediately, our children's doctor (paediatrician) looked at the child and confirmed him dead after all efforts to bring the newborn back to life failed.

“The hospital discharged them and both the father and mother carried the child away. Surprisingly on Monday morning, the parents brought the baby, accusing the hospital of removing the baby’s eyes, nose and ears. They came with the police, who arrested some nurses at the hospital.”

Confirming the arrest of the nurses, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, stated: “It is true, but I have not got the details of the incident. We got information that the child was delivered in another hospital, but was referred to the hospital where he died.”

According to Hundeyin, while the child’s corpse had been deposited in a mortuary, the police are investigating the matter, and currently interrogating the arrested suspects.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP: Sam Amadi rejects appointment of Atiku's campaign council

PDP: Sam Amadi rejects appointment of Atiku's campaign council

Real reason my manifesto has not been made public – Peter Obi

Real reason my manifesto has not been made public – Peter Obi

Diabetes in Nigeria projected to rise to 8m by 2045 – Report

Diabetes in Nigeria projected to rise to 8m by 2045 – Report

Peter Obi is ‘our candidate’, Afenifere replies Akeredolu

Peter Obi is ‘our candidate’, Afenifere replies Akeredolu

NAF airstrike kills terror kingpin, Ali Dogo, and 30 more in Kaduna

NAF airstrike kills terror kingpin, Ali Dogo, and 30 more in Kaduna

2023: Nigerians should vote wisely, vote Tinubu for President- APC Chieftain

2023: Nigerians should vote wisely, vote Tinubu for President- APC Chieftain

Buhari confers national honour on 440 Nigerians, 7 foreigners

Buhari confers national honour on 440 Nigerians, 7 foreigners

PDP chieftain cautions journalists against unethical conduct

PDP chieftain cautions journalists against unethical conduct

Obajana: Provide proof, Kogi replies Dangote

Obajana: Provide proof, Kogi replies Dangote

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Suspect in jail

Apprentice gets life imprisonment for fingering boss' 4-year-old daughter

Kwara kidnapped children escape

Kwara kidnapped children escape after abductors fell asleep

Mr Daniel Davoe on duty at Masaka end of Abuja-Keffi road

How one man’s effort is reducing commuters road traffic stress in FCT

Lucky Okechukwu. [Twitter:@OfficialAPCNYL]

Hoodlums gun down APC youth leader in Enugu