RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest creditor for tying debtor to stake over N4.6m debt

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said the arrest was made possible following a complaint lodged at the station by the victim’s wife, Mrs Angela Reuben.

Nigerian police officers at work. (Newscastars)
Nigerian police officers at work. (Newscastars)

The police in Lagos said they have arrested a creditor, simply identified as Oluchi (a.k.a PACA), for allegedly tying his alleged debtor, Alozie Reuben, to a stake over a N4.6 million debt.

Recommended articles

The spokesman for the police command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the arrest on Saturday in a statement.

He said that the suspect allegedly tied the victim to a stick with ropes at No. 29, Abeokuta Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos, between 22nd and 23 Sept., 2021 before he was rescued by police officers attached to the Denton Police Station.

Ajisebutu said the arrest was made possible following a complaint lodged at the station by the victim’s wife, Mrs Angela Reuben.

According to the police image maker, the victim’s wife reported that her husband was deprived of his liberty by the suspect who held him hostage.

The spokesman said that the suspect confessed to the crime, claiming to have resorted to self-help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed.

He said that Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu had directed that the suspect be transferred to the command’s Tactical Team for diligent investigation and prosecution.

“The commissioner warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They should take legal actions to seek justice,” he quoted the CP as saying.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari says Nigeria is working to provide electricity to 5m households by 2030

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Lagos receives Guinness World Records certificate for largest cupcakes mosaic

INEC tasks electorate on identifying under-aged, dead, foreigners in voters’ register

NYSC says there are different copies of its handbook containing tips on ransom payment in circulation

COVID-19: Edo records 1 death, 7 new cases within 24 hours

Buhari begs world leaders to consider debt cancellation

Buhari wants US, China, others to destroy nuclear weapons

Sanwo-Olu compensates families of 2 dead RRS officers with N20m

Trending

24-year-old declared wanted by EFCC for alleged N935million scam

Jayeoba (Guardian)

Man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

84-year-old man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

Betting company denies a young boy his win of 50,000 for being below 18 years

Betting company denies a young boy his win of 50,000 for being below 18 years. [financialstreet]