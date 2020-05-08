DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said at a media briefing that the couple, aged 35 and 25 years respectively, were arrested on Monday, after they sold the baby for N300,000.

He explained that during investigation, the couple confessed that an Italy-based lady linked them up with buyer.

According to him, the buyer, whose name was not provided, has also been arrested and confessed to buying the baby because she was unable to bear a child.

Nwabuzor said that the baby had been taken to an orphanage in the state capital while the suspects would be charged to court.

The spokesman also said that the command was also investigating a case of alleged rape which was transferred from the Iguobazuwa Divisional headquarters.

He explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a 38 year-old man from Okosa community in Iguobazuwa, had unlawful carnal knowledge of his biological daughter,which resulted in pregnancy of the 18 years old victim.

“The suspect has made statement and confessed to the crime, while the victim is currently with the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development”, Nwabuzor said.

He also disclosed that the Gender unit of the command had launched investigation into a case of alleged defilement against a 48-year-old clergy.

The police spokesman explained that the pastor was arrested for allegedly defiling three siblings, aged six, seven and 11 years,as well as another nine year-old girl.

He explained that the suspect had confessed to the crime, while the case had been filed in court and suspect remanded in police custody pending trial.