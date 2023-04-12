Police arrest couple for cultism in Ekiti

The couple identified as Lateef and Jumoke, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ekiti, Sunday Abutu, was arrested alongside one Adewoye “for being suspected members of secret cults and sponsoring the clash between the Supreme Eiye Confraternity and Black Axe ‘Aiye’ confraternity in Ado-Ekiti recently.”

“RRS operatives, while acting on a tip-off, arrested the couple and one other. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being drug barons as well.

“In a bid to curb the clash between the rival secret cult groups, Black Axe Aiye and Supreme Eiye Confraternity, the command’s operatives, through intelligence gathering, also arrested one Malik, a suspected member of a secret cult group.

“Upon the arrest of the suspect, two locally made pistols and two live cartridges were found in his possession. During the investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of one of the secret cult groups and mentioned the names of other members at large. The effort to arrest other fleeing members is in progress,” he added.

Speaking further while parading the suspects, the police spokesperson revealed that among them is one Usman, who was nabbed inside the forest reserve in Oke Ako in the Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Usman was said to be one of those that laid siege to an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Segun Ayebule, who was shot dead along Oke Ako Road in September last year.