RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest couple for burying their newly-born baby alive in Jigawa

Damilare Famuyiwa

A 30-year-old lady, who buried her newborn baby alive, has confessed to the crime, saying the pregnancy was unwanted in the first place.

Police arrest couple for burying their new-born child
Police arrest couple for burying their new-born child

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Jigawa State, have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Balaraba Shehu, alongside her partner Amadu Sale, for burying their newborn baby alive.

Recommended articles

The lovers were said to have perpetrated the crime in Kiyawa LGA of Jigawa State.

Disclosing the arrest of the couple, Jigawa Police Command spokesperson, DSP Lawan Adam said Shehu and Sale were apprehended following a report that one the woman was suspected to have given birth and buried the new born baby.

The police spokesperson added that on receiving the report, a team of policemen were mobilized to the scene of the crime.

According to Adam, on their arrival, the operatives swung into action and exhumed the new born baby from the toilet, where it was buried by the suspected mother.

The baby was, however, confirmed dead at the General Hospital Dutse, where he was rushed to.

Adam said preliminary Investigation revealed that the mother buried the baby with the explanation that the pregnancy was unwanted which eventually led to the arrest of Sale, otherwise known as Dan Kwairo.

Dan Kwairo was alleged to be responsible for the unwanted pregnancy to Shehu, and conspired to bury the baby after delivery.

The police image-maker, however, said Jigawa state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Effiom, had directed that the case be transferred to the Investigative Department of the command (SCID) in Dutse, for discreet investigation.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court to face the full wrath of the law upon completion of the investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike and Dogara call out each other over support for Atiku

Wike and Dogara call out each other over support for Atiku

Buhari restates commitment to hand over to next president on May 29

Buhari restates commitment to hand over to next president on May 29

Nigerians react as Tinubu nominates El-Rufai, Alake, others to answer questions in London

Nigerians react as Tinubu nominates El-Rufai, Alake, others to answer questions in London

Yakubu Dogara returns to PDP after 864 days in APC

Yakubu Dogara returns to PDP after 864 days in APC

Here’s how Peter Obi plans to deal with terrorism and banditry if elected

Here’s how Peter Obi plans to deal with terrorism and banditry if elected

Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding certificate, date of birth

Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding certificate, date of birth

Tinubu aims dig at Arise TV, says they want to use him to make money

Tinubu aims dig at Arise TV, says they want to use him to make money

Adeleke threatens to sanction MDAs, starts payment of salaries

Adeleke threatens to sanction MDAs, starts payment of salaries

You live in Dubai, you don’t really know Nigeria – FG slams Atiku

You live in Dubai, you don’t really know Nigeria – FG slams Atiku

Trending

Fraudster kills girlfriend

Fraudster k*lls his girlfriend, hides her body over the money client paid to her

Corpses made to stand due lack of space in mortuaries – Mortuary worker reveals

30-year-old man arrested for storming mortuary, stabbing dead bodies

Short gun

Juju man shoots client to death as gunshot resistance charm fails during testing

Man drugs lover's drink and robs her while sleeping

Man laces lover’s drink with drug in Imo hotel, robs her while sleeping