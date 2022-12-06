Police arrest couple for burying their newly-born baby alive in Jigawa

The lovers were said to have perpetrated the crime in Kiyawa LGA of Jigawa State.

Disclosing the arrest of the couple, Jigawa Police Command spokesperson, DSP Lawan Adam said Shehu and Sale were apprehended following a report that one the woman was suspected to have given birth and buried the new born baby.

The police spokesperson added that on receiving the report, a team of policemen were mobilized to the scene of the crime.

According to Adam, on their arrival, the operatives swung into action and exhumed the new born baby from the toilet, where it was buried by the suspected mother.

The baby was, however, confirmed dead at the General Hospital Dutse, where he was rushed to.

Adam said preliminary Investigation revealed that the mother buried the baby with the explanation that the pregnancy was unwanted which eventually led to the arrest of Sale, otherwise known as Dan Kwairo.

Dan Kwairo was alleged to be responsible for the unwanted pregnancy to Shehu, and conspired to bury the baby after delivery.

The police image-maker, however, said Jigawa state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Effiom, had directed that the case be transferred to the Investigative Department of the command (SCID) in Dutse, for discreet investigation.