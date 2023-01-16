Police arrest couple for brutalizing children after neighbor’s report

It was gathered that Oyediran shared the two minors with her ex-husband, and has since subjected them to assault, with the help of her new lover.

Displeased with the assaults, the couple’s neighbors reportedly called the police on them. Following the report, the detectives stormed the home of the couple in the Egbeda/Idimu area of Lagos State, and arrested them.

When confronted, Oyediran denied the allegation that she brutalized her children, saying they fell from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the arrested couple would appear in court on Monday, January 16, 2023, adding that the biological father of the children had been alerted.

In another development, some yet-to-be identified terrorists burnt the Parish Priest of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church in Kafin-Koro, Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi, to death.

The late priest, who was burnt to death on Sunday, January 15, 2023, was the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) coordinator in Paikoro council.

It was gathered that the culprits also burnt the parish house and shot his colleague, identified as Fr. Collins, in the shoulder while trying to escape. The arsonists reportedly burnt the parish house when they could not gain entrance into it.