Police arrest commercial motorcyclist for alleged rape of 2 women in Ondo

The Police in Ondo State said it have arrested one Ola Omogunwa, a 23 year-old commercial motorcyclist, for allegedly raping two women at different locations in Ondo state.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Odunlami Funmilayo, disclosed this while parading the suspect, along with two others at police headquarters, on Tuesday in Akure.

Funmilayo said the suspect, while transporting the 35-year-old victim along Elebisre road, en route Karo camp, in Akure North Local Government area of the state, diverted into the bush, where he allegedly raped his victim.

She said, ”On Oct. 17, at about 1300hrs, Omogunwa (suspect) conveyed a 35 year-old victim at Elebisere road en route Karo camp, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state,where he brutalised, raped, robbed and left her for dead.

”The suspect along the way, diverted into a bush, attacked and raped the victim, having tied her to a tree and thereafter punctured her eyes with his motorcycle key”.

The PPRO said that the suspect made away with the victim’s N1,800, phone, necklace and other valuables.

She said the suspect was later arrested based on intelligence reports and all the stolen items were recovered from him.

Similarly, the PPRO said the suspect allegedly raped a 45-year-old woman on March 28, along Owobanbo road, before his arrest.

The suspect using same modus operandi, before he was arrested, robbed and raped a 45-year-old woman on March 28, along Owobanbo road.

“The suspect after beating the suspect to a comma, raped her, inflicted injuries on her body and also robbed her of N112,000.

“The suspect has confessed to the crimes and will soon be charged to court,” PPRO said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

