Funmilayo said the suspect, while transporting the 35-year-old victim along Elebisre road, en route Karo camp, in Akure North Local Government area of the state, diverted into the bush, where he allegedly raped his victim.

She said, ”On Oct. 17, at about 1300hrs, Omogunwa (suspect) conveyed a 35 year-old victim at Elebisere road en route Karo camp, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state,where he brutalised, raped, robbed and left her for dead.

”The suspect along the way, diverted into a bush, attacked and raped the victim, having tied her to a tree and thereafter punctured her eyes with his motorcycle key”.

The PPRO said that the suspect made away with the victim’s N1,800, phone, necklace and other valuables.

She said the suspect was later arrested based on intelligence reports and all the stolen items were recovered from him.

Similarly, the PPRO said the suspect allegedly raped a 45-year-old woman on March 28, along Owobanbo road, before his arrest.

“The suspect using same modus operandi, before he was arrested, robbed and raped a 45-year-old woman on March 28, along Owobanbo road.

“The suspect after beating the suspect to a comma, raped her, inflicted injuries on her body and also robbed her of N112,000.