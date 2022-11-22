Police arrest carpenter for k*lling his wife over school ownership in Ogun

It was gathered that the 45-year-old husband had been having issues with his wife Omotosho, over the ownership of a private school in Ogun State.

The deceased and her husband were said to be home on the ill-fated day when an argument ensued between them over the ownership of the school.

In the course of the argument, the carpenter reached out for an iron padlock, and reportedly hit his wife’s head with it.

Upon realizing that his wife got seriously injured from the incident, Ebenezer rushed Omotosho to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, for treatment.

In a statement in which he confirmed Ebenezer’s arrest, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said Omotosho passed away while receiving treatment in the hospital she was rushed to.

According to the police spokesperson, Ebenezer was, however, arrested after the deceased’s sister lodged a complaint about the incident.

“The deceased was rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, by the suspect (Ebenezer) for medical attention, but died while receiving treatment.

“Unknown to the husband, the deceased had sent a voice note to her family members, informing them that her husband used a padlock to hit her head while beating her, and that if she died, they should be aware that it was her husband that killed her.

“As soon as the voice note was played to his hearing, the husband took to his heels, having realised that his evil deed had been exposed.

“Upon the report and the recording evidence, the DPO, Kemta Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, detailed his detectives to go after the husband. He was subsequently traced to Akinseku village, Abeokuta, where he was hibernating, and was promptly apprehended,” the statement read.