Police arrest car snatcher during stop-and-search in Delta State

The Dragon Patrol teams of the command, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, was on stop-and-search duty along Warri-Sapele road by Ibada-Elume in the Sapele area of Delta, when they intercepted one Lexus RX 330 SUV with reg no. KWC 81 HH, Chasis no. JTIHF31U400010242.

It was gathered that immediately the vehicle was flagged down, the driver who was the lone occupant of the car jumped out of it and fled into a nearby bush in a bid to escape.

“He was given a hot chase by the operatives and was arrested. During investigation, the suspect was identified as Idowu James ‘m’ 28yrs of No. 25 Kareem Oyeladi Street Mangoro Agege Lagos State.

“When the car was searched, documents bearing the name of one Victor Olori were recovered,” the police stated.

The police added that a man who claimed to be the owner of the vehicle, said it was stolen from him at gunpoint in Lagos.

The police revealed that “when phone call was put across to the phone number found in the document, one man (name withheld) answered and informed the police that the vehicle was snatched at gun point from his son (name withheld) on the 4/11/2022 at about 1900hrs around Ebrumede Area during which he was shot and currently receiving treatment.”

In a related development, operatives of the Delta Police Command have also arrested two armed robbers identified as Desmond Ejinyere, and Joshua Emoefe.

The suspects were nabbed following a complaint by an indigene in the state, whose identity wasn’t disclosed.