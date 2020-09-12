Kidnap kingpin, Honest Digbara better known as Boboski has been arrested at Koro Community in Tai local government area of Rivers State.

Boboski was reportedly arrested on Saturday, September 12, 2020, by the operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, in a joint operation with a local vigilante outfit in the state.

The wanted kidnapper, who has been terrorising communities in Ogoni ethnic nationality of Rivers State, was was said to have been arrested at about 2:30 am, with his second-in-command, who is also his immediate younger brother.

This is coming three days after the Nigerian Army killed Gana, a wanted armed robber Benue state.

Recall that in September 2019, Boboski’s armourer was gunned down during a joint operation by the personnel of the Nigerian Army and the police.