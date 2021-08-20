Police arrest bandits’ informant in Katsina

SP Gambo Isah, spokesperson for the command, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Friday in Katsina.

“On Aug.12, a 40 year old man, resident of Godiya village, in Faskari LGA, was overheard discoursing with a notorious bandits’ leader, Ado Buji on phone, and was strongly suspected by the community to be informant of the bandits.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and stated that some time ago he was given N800,000 to buy essential needs for the bandits in their camp.

“The suspect also stated that another 35 year old man, a resident of Ruwan Godiya village, in Faskari LGA was the one who introduced him to the bandits leader, Buji. He was later traced and arrested.

“He also confessed to running an errand for the bandits as well as collecting N200,000 from Buji, the bandits leader, ” he said.

He said that the command also arrested a 32-year-old ex-convict for impersonating as an official of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) while riding a stolen motorcycle.

“The command arrested a 32-year-old man of Yamawa Quarters, Katsina, an ex-convict, and a notorious thief, who specialised in house breaking and theft of motorcycles.

“In the course of investigation, two suspected receivers were also arrested and five motorcycles suspected to be stolen were recovered in their possession. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Isah said the command also burst a syndicate of motorcycle thieves, arrested six suspects and recovered five motorcycles.

He said that the command also arrested a 51 year old man, and a habitual rapist and ex-convict in Daura LGA of the state.

Isah said that the man was suspected to have had unlawful carnal knowledge of two minors- a 13 year-old girl and a 15 year-old girl on different occasions.

“On Aug. 9, the command succeeded in arresting another 30 old man of Gidan Kadai village in Kankara LGA, who violently pursued a little girl, aged 12 of Gidan Dan Kaku, Kankara LGA.

“The girl was rearing domestic animals at Kwari bush behind their village, the suspect forcefully pushed her down and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.