Police arrest armed robbers in Delta, recover stolen Lexus SUV

The policemen arrested the suspects identified as -Joshua Stephen, 20, and Wisdom Obano, 21, along the Sapele-Warri expressway, on Friday, July 8, 2022.

In a statement in which the arrest was disclosed, police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe said Stephen and Obano were nabbed when the policemen intercepted an Audi Saloon car with Reg. no. QA 480 UGH,

“The team subjected them to a search during which one locally-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from them. The two suspects were arrested and an investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

In a related development, the police retrieved a stolen Lexus SUV, which was snatched along Ughelli-Warri Road, also in Delta State.

The police, according to Edafe, recovered the snatched Lexus 350 SUV with Reg. No. LG 31 GRA while on a stop-and-search duty, along Owawha/Okwagbe road in Delta.

Edafe explained that the driver of the snatched vehicle raised suspicion when he sped off immediately after making a U-turn.

“This aroused the suspicion of the policemen who gave them a hot chase. Along Oghior/Imode Road in Ughelli South LGA, the hoodlums abandoned the vehicle and escaped into the bush, the police said.

“When the vehicle was searched, one Pump Action gun, two locally made guns and six rounds of live cartridges were recovered,” he added.