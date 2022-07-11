RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest armed robbers in Delta, recover stolen Lexus SUV

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The armed robbers were intercepted during a stop-and-search, after which a gun was found in their possession.

Delta police
Delta police

Operatives of the Eagle-Net patrol team in Delta State, have arrested two armed robbers, while on stop-and-search duty.

Recommended articles

The policemen arrested the suspects identified as -Joshua Stephen, 20, and Wisdom Obano, 21, along the Sapele-Warri expressway, on Friday, July 8, 2022.

In a statement in which the arrest was disclosed, police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe said Stephen and Obano were nabbed when the policemen intercepted an Audi Saloon car with Reg. no. QA 480 UGH,

“The team subjected them to a search during which one locally-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from them. The two suspects were arrested and an investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

In a related development, the police retrieved a stolen Lexus SUV, which was snatched along Ughelli-Warri Road, also in Delta State.

The police, according to Edafe, recovered the snatched Lexus 350 SUV with Reg. No. LG 31 GRA while on a stop-and-search duty, along Owawha/Okwagbe road in Delta.

Edafe explained that the driver of the snatched vehicle raised suspicion when he sped off immediately after making a U-turn.

This aroused the suspicion of the policemen who gave them a hot chase. Along Oghior/Imode Road in Ughelli South LGA, the hoodlums abandoned the vehicle and escaped into the bush, the police said.

“When the vehicle was searched, one Pump Action gun, two locally made guns and six rounds of live cartridges were recovered,” he added.

The police promised to charge the suspects to court upon the conclusion of an ongoing investigation.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu-Shettima: APC begs Nigerians to drop religious sentiments

Tinubu-Shettima: APC begs Nigerians to drop religious sentiments

Take care of your health – Kwankwaso warns Tinubu

Take care of your health – Kwankwaso warns Tinubu

Why Atiku is a very unserious presidential candidate – Adeyanju

Why Atiku is a very unserious presidential candidate – Adeyanju

Those against Kashim Shettima now will thank Bola Tinubu later – APC

Those against Kashim Shettima now will thank Bola Tinubu later – APC

Prince Adebayo to create 30 million jobs if elected president

Prince Adebayo to create 30 million jobs if elected president

Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terrorist with drugs in Abuja

Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terrorist with drugs in Abuja

APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima

APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima

8 more things to know about Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima

8 more things to know about Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima

Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms

Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms

Trending

Rich Ghanaian kid gets police escort to buy a burger; the internet reacts

Rich Ghanaian kid gets police escort to buy a burger; the internet reacts

Burning woman grabs husband as he sets her ablaze over divorce

Burning woman

25 years after marrying world’s ugliest man, having 8 kids, woman speaks (video)

Kate Namanda and Godfrey Baguma

Man hired to kill okada rider reports himself to police, says he 'never got the cash'

Murder suspect