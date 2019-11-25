Residents of Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos, have arrested two members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities, and handed them over to operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The suspects identified as Abbey Kolawole and Ikenna Eze, were arrested for attempting to maim two occupants of a vehicle in the area.

Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu enjoins residents in the state to work with security agents to curb crime. [Vanguard]

According to Punch, the suspects who were in the company of one Femi, who is currently on the run, accosted the occupants of the vehicle, who were having a discussion, and ordered them to alight from the vehicle.

Femi who happened to be the gang leader, shot in the air and threatened to shoot the victims when they refused to alight from the vehicle.

In his statement to the police, Eze said Femi had threatened to kill one of the occupants of the vehicle, because he had earlier stormed Femi’s residence in Agege Abattoir in company of other cult members and threatened to kill him.

Eze added that Femi, in retaliation, wanted to maim his target.

He said, “Femi invited us to the house of one of the occupants of the vehicle, who is a resident of Shagari Estate, Iyana-Ipaja, with the intent of killing him, because he had threatened to kill Femi.

“The man had earlier gone to Femi’s residence in Agege Abattoir in company with cult members and threatened to kill him, but Femi wanted to maim the man first. Our plan was to shoot the man in the leg but after firing the first shot in the air, the gun hooked and before he could reload it, residents had gathered to check what was happening and were moving towards us; so, we fled in different directions and abandoned our gun.

“Femi was the one who knew the area; he escaped while we strangers in that community, were arrested.”

The police however recovered a locally-made double-barreled cut-to-size shotgun, three live cartridges and one expended cartridge from the suspects, who confirmed that they were members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternities.

Commending the residents of the Shagari Estate in the Ipaja area for cooperating with the police in the arrest of the robbers, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, urged other communities in the state to partner the personnel of the command in fighting crime.