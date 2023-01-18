Police arrest Anambra woman, 8 others for vandalizing power line mast

A 39-year-old woman identified as Amara Nneji, has been arrested alongside eight other suspects, for vandalizing a electricity power line mast in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.
Following a tip-off they received, the police collaborated with a vigilante group to arrest the suspects. They are expected to appear in court upon the conclusion of an ongoing investigation.
In a statement in which he disclosed the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga identified the other arrested suspects as -Kinsley Iwuozo (50); Romanus Dim (40); Abuchi Onuoha (29); Chukwudi Eke (39); Ikechukwu Eze (44); Ukpe Monday (40); Bartholomew Anugwueje (45), and Ikenna Christopher (28).
According to the police spokesperson, the detectives that arrested the suspects were assisted by a vigilante group in the area following a tip off.
He added that a truck containing seven welding machines, some irons and other sophisticated equipment were recovered after the vandalism at New Site, Ikpo Urueze land of the area.
The statement read: “On January 15, about 3am, police operatives, in conjunction with the vigilante group, arrested the suspects at New Site, Ikpo Urueze Land, Oba, Idemili south council.
“They all confessed to the level of their involvement in the act, and they shall be charged to court after investigations.
“Also, operatives on patrol recovered some vehicles suspected to have been stolen and abandoned. They are black LEXUS ES 350 (LAGOS AKD 495 HU) and grey Toyota Camry (LAGOS JJJ 653 HW).”
The police spokesperson, in the statement, invited anyone or group looking for any of the vehicles to come forward with valid proof of ownership.
