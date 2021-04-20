Police arrest alleged cultists during initiation ceremony in Lagos

The suspects, one Fatai Kalejaiye, 25, was caught while performing initiation rites on Kolapo Ayeobasan, 21, on April 19 at about 7:30 pm at the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

A statement signed by the command's spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that Kalejaiye confessed to being a member of Eiye confraternity.

Similarly, operatives attached to the Ipakodo Division, Ikorodu have arrested four suspected cultists over alleged armed robbery.

The suspects, Sunday Mesagan, 16; Damilade Matiminu, 24; Oladimeji Orimoloye, 19 and Akinmoye Emmanuel, 24, were arrested following complaints by one Temidire Ogunbajo.

"The arrest was on the heels of a complaint received from Temidire Ogunbajo, that some suspected armed cultists invaded her house and attacked her and other residents of the Majidun community, Ikorodu, on April 16 at 8:30 am.

"The Police, in conjunction, with local security operatives in Ikorodu, swung into action and arrested them one after the other between April 16 and 18, while others are still at large.

"Items recovered from them include one chisel, one cutlass, broken bottles, charms and some offensive weapons," Adejobi said.

He said the suspects would be taken to the command's Special Squad for further investigations on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.