Police arrest 94-year-old man for defiling minor in Adamawa

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Yola on Wednesday.

He said the suspect, who is a herbalist, was believed to be in the habit of deceiving young girls to defile them.

“It happens that on Aug. 12, while the victim was passing by the suspect’s house, he called her into the house and took advantage of her by having an unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Investigation, so far reveals that the suspect while committing the act rubbed some concoction in the form of perfume on the victim which made the victim ill after the incident.

“It was as a result of the illness when questioned by her mother, she opened up to her about what happened,” he said.

Nguroye said that the victim’s mother reported the incident to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ganye.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola directed the officer-in-charge of Family Support Unit of the command to investigate and ensure diligent prosecution of the suspect.

The commissioner called on members of the public particularly parents to monitor their wards against criminally minded elements.

