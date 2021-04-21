RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 9 suspects in Niger over alleged armed robbery, recover 5 vehicles, firearm

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Niger has arrested nine suspects over alleged armed robbery, and recovered vehicles and firearm in different parts of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested on April 14 at Bida Local Government Area, Farm Centre and Tunga area of Chanchaga LGA of the state.

Usman said that the suspects robbed people of their valuables including five vehicles.

” Upon receipt of these complaints, the command swung into action and arrested nine suspects at Minna, Bida, Sokoto and FCT, Abuja.

“The suspects who confessed to have actively participated in these robberies are Abdul Mohammed, Amos Oyerinde ,Yahaya Jibril and Abubakar Sadiq, while Mohammed Abdullahi , Chibuzor Bernard, Mohammed Usman and Abdulrahaman Ali are receivers and transporters of the vehicles,’’ the CP said.

Usman said that one William Godwin was also arrested with a revolver, which he said was given to him by Mohammed Abdullahi and Mohammed Usman.

He said that during investigation, two Toyota Corolla vehicles , one Toyota Camry, one Pontiac Vibe, one Toyota Venza, were recovered from the suspects.

Other items recovered are one locally made revolver pistol, one live ammunition of AK47 and two empty shells of AK47 riffle ammunition, the CP said.

Usman said that the suspects would be arraigned as soon as courts resume work.

Authors:

