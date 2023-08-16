Police arrest 9 suspected armed robbers terrorising residents in Bauchi

The Spokespersons of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, stated this in a statement made available to Newsmen on Wednesday in Bauchi. He said the operation was achieved through bravery of the joint efforts of Operation Restore Peace (ORP) and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the command.

“Acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities of a robbery syndicate in the area, the operatives swiftly took action.

“The syndicate had been under the command’s watchlist due to their involvement in several armed robberies.

“On August 13, 2023, at about 15:03 hours, ORP apprehended three suspected armed robbers who had been causing havoc in the Bauchi metropolis,” Wakil said.

The Spokesperson explained that the most recent criminal activities had occurred on July 10 and 21 at the GRA, Bayan Gari and Sabon Layi areas of Bauchi.

“Following relentless intelligence gathering, the suspects have been successfully arrested from different operations by the operatives of the Command,” Wakil said.

He said the command recovered items from the suspects including three laptops, laptop charger, cutlasses, Keke NAPEP, phones, plasma TVs, mattresses, refrigerator and carpets.

Other exhibits included clothes, caps, an iPhone 13 Pro, valued at N750,000, adding that the iPhone was traced back to a robbery that occurred on Aug. 2, in Nasarawa State.

The Spokesperson said the suspects confessed to being responsible for night time house burglaries and robberies in the state.

““The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend the remaining accomplices who are still at large,” Wakil said.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad, had ordered a meticulous investigation to recover additional stolen property and apprehend the remaining culprits.

He said Muhammad lauded the efforts of the operatives, their sacrifices and resilience.