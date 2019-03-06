Mr Rabiu Ladodo, the Commissioner of Police in charge of 2019 general elections in Anambra, made the disclosure in Awka while briefing newsmen on security situation in the state.

Ladodo said the suspects were arrested at different locations in Anambra to ensure provision of adequate security to the people.

The commissioner of police said that after the arrest, 31 of the suspects were screened out, 27 charged to court, while 30 others were still under investigations.

We recovered the following exhibits; one double barrel gun, 14 live cartridges, dry leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, substance suspected to be cocaine, two axes, one dagger and one machete, he said.

Ladodo gave assurance that security agents in the area had reviewed their operations and mapped out strategies to address major election threats such as thuggery and cultism.

He said that all the 4,608 polling units would be effectively covered during the March 9 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Ladodo said that police would enforce the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamus ban on unauthorised use of unmarked/covered vehicle number plates during the elections.

This constitutes serious security threat to the upcoming Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Covering of number plates also amount to a clear breach of Road Traffic Act and other relevant laws of the land, he said.

Ladodo urged the public, especially eligible voters, to participate in the elections and warned mischief makers and ballot box snatchers to stay away from the state.