Police arrest 8 suspects, recover firearms, others in Enugu

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu. Ndukwe said that police operatives, serving in the Anti-Cultism Squad, on October 15 at about 1:44 pm arrested eight suspects at Ugwuafor in Akpugo community of Nkanu West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said that the exhibits recovered from the suspects included four pump-action guns with 11 live cartridges, four motorcycles, one dagger, two face-caps and T-shirts branded “Enugu Vigilante Group” and objects suspected to be charms.

According to him, the suspects were arrested following the receipt of a complaint of conspiracy, attempt to cause native war, threatening violence, criminal trespassing, and cultism against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “A preliminary investigation has shown that the suspects, who claim to be employers of a private security company, were in unlawful possession of the recovered firearms and ammunition.

“And contrary to their claims, they were not hired and equipped by the leadership of the community to provide security for them.

“Furthermore, two of the suspects, however, have confessed to being members of the Vikings, Black Axe and De-Gbam Secret Cult Groups, respectively, while further discreet investigation is ongoing.”

In another development, Ndukwe said that police operatives, serving in Awkunanaw Police Division, while acting on credible intelligence, on October 8 at about 11:35 am, arrested two male suspects both of Upper Meniru, Ikirike, Enugu.

The police spokesman said that their arrest led to the recovery of a reported stolen ENTRACO-branded Toyota Hiace bus. He said: “Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects confessed to being members of a vehicle stealing syndicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They said that they and their cohorts, at large, in the early morning hours of October 7, scaled the fence into the vehicle’s owner’s compound at One-Day, Awkunanaw, Enugu, used raw acid to force the gate’s key open and stole the vehicle from where it was parked.

“They, however, abandoned the vehicle and escaped after they were intercepted by Vehicle Inspection Officers (V.I.Os.) on their way to Okigwe, Imo State, to sell it, before they were arrested by the operatives on getting back to Enugu.

“Further discreet investigations are ongoing,” Ndukwe said, indicating that all the suspects would be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.

“This is even as the State Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has reaffirmed the resolve of the Police to stamp out unrepentant criminals in Enugu State.