ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 8 suspects, recover firearms, others in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police spokesman added that the suspects arrest led to the recovery of a reported stolen ENTRACO-branded Toyota Hiace bus.

Nigerian police officers [LSPC]
Nigerian police officers [LSPC]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu. Ndukwe said that police operatives, serving in the Anti-Cultism Squad, on October 15 at about 1:44 pm arrested eight suspects at Ugwuafor in Akpugo community of Nkanu West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said that the exhibits recovered from the suspects included four pump-action guns with 11 live cartridges, four motorcycles, one dagger, two face-caps and T-shirts branded “Enugu Vigilante Group” and objects suspected to be charms.

According to him, the suspects were arrested following the receipt of a complaint of conspiracy, attempt to cause native war, threatening violence, criminal trespassing, and cultism against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “A preliminary investigation has shown that the suspects, who claim to be employers of a private security company, were in unlawful possession of the recovered firearms and ammunition.

“And contrary to their claims, they were not hired and equipped by the leadership of the community to provide security for them.

“Furthermore, two of the suspects, however, have confessed to being members of the Vikings, Black Axe and De-Gbam Secret Cult Groups, respectively, while further discreet investigation is ongoing.”

In another development, Ndukwe said that police operatives, serving in Awkunanaw Police Division, while acting on credible intelligence, on October 8 at about 11:35 am, arrested two male suspects both of Upper Meniru, Ikirike, Enugu.

The police spokesman said that their arrest led to the recovery of a reported stolen ENTRACO-branded Toyota Hiace bus. He said: “Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects confessed to being members of a vehicle stealing syndicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They said that they and their cohorts, at large, in the early morning hours of October 7, scaled the fence into the vehicle’s owner’s compound at One-Day, Awkunanaw, Enugu, used raw acid to force the gate’s key open and stole the vehicle from where it was parked.

“They, however, abandoned the vehicle and escaped after they were intercepted by Vehicle Inspection Officers (V.I.Os.) on their way to Okigwe, Imo State, to sell it, before they were arrested by the operatives on getting back to Enugu.

“Further discreet investigations are ongoing,” Ndukwe said, indicating that all the suspects would be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.

“This is even as the State Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has reaffirmed the resolve of the Police to stamp out unrepentant criminals in Enugu State.

“The commissioner also ordered the thorough and speedy conclusion of the ongoing investigations and prosecution of the suspects,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

Don’t pour your frustration on Senate President —  Akpabio’s aide replies Elisha Abbo

Don’t pour your frustration on Senate President —  Akpabio’s aide replies Elisha Abbo

Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

Tinubu launches cash transfer scheme to celebrate world poverty day

Tinubu launches cash transfer scheme to celebrate world poverty day

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro

Armed robbers escape with bread mistaken for cash, return angrily to kill pregnant woman

2 Kwara Poly students accused of suffocating man to death during planned sex romp. [Twitter:NPF]

2 Kwara Poly students accused of suffocating man to death during planned sex romp

The judge said that it was not Islamically appropriate for the plaintiff to get the respondent another wife before he grants her a divorce (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Wife goes to court for divorce, husband demands she finds him a new wife first