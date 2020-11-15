In a bid to curb crimes and criminality on Lagos State, the state’s Police Command said it arrested over 700 suspected hoodlums in the state on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

In a statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force PRO in the state, the police said some identified black spots believed to be harbouring hoodlums and criminals in the state were raided at 7 am on Sunday.

Adejobi said some of the suspected hoodlums were arrested with incriminating items including locally-made guns, life cartridges, charms, Indian hemp, and items suspected to have been looted during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest in October.

According to the statement, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID, panti, to commence discreet investigation on the arrested suspects for immediate prosecution.

Some of the suspected hoodlums arrested by police operatives in Lagos on Sunday, November 15, 2020 (Lagos Police Command)

The statement reads, “In its bid to solidify the security architecture of Lagos State, the Lagos State Police command has relaunched its Anti Crime Strategies to curb crimes and criminality across the state.

“The command today, Sunday 15th November 2020, at about 7 am, carried out raids simultaneously on identified black spots, reasonably believed to be harbouring criminals and hoodlums, across the fourteen (14) Area Commands in Lagos State.

“In the swift operations, police operatives of the command arrested seven hundred and twenty (720) suspects with incriminating items including locally-made guns and life cartridges, charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp, substances suspected to be cocaine and some items suspected to have been looted from various shopping outlets within the state during the recent Endsars violence.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who matched his words with actions, had earlier warned and directed police officers and men to move against lawlessness and criminality in Lagos; he affirmed the zeal of the command to sustain the operations, even, beyond the yuletide season.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu has however directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID, panti, to commence discreet investigation on the arrested suspects for immediate prosecution. He also urged those whose items were looted during the recent Endsars violence to come up for claims of their items with proof of ownership.

“The police chief commended the officers and men of the command for the successful operations, while he charged them to be at alert for more operations across the state.”

Adejobi had earlier announced on Twitter that there was no crisis in Ajah as speculated on social media. He said the police only moved into area to raid some identified black spots.