Police arrest 70-year-old man for alleged rape of neighbour's 12-yr-old girl in Bauchi

The Police in Bauchi have arrested a 70-year-old man, Bala Mairiga, for allegedly raping a minor at Jahun Area, in Bauchi metropolis.

SP Ahmed Wakil, Spokesman of Bauchi State Police Command, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Bauchi.

Wakil was giving a weekly review of the commands activities.

He said in the week under review, the Command had fought tirelessly in raising policing standards, and the command had recorded significant achievements in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

Sequel to the Command’s commitment to the fight against Gender Based Violence, on Nov. 4, at about 1830hrs, one Farida Adamu of Jahun area Bauchi, reported a case of rape of minor.

“A certain Bala Mairiga, 70, of the same address, lured her daughter, Aisha Isma’il, 12, to his room and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her,” Wakil explained.

The spokesman said Mairiga was arrested and in the course of interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

“Where he is confirmed to have sexually abused the victim, Murjanatu, (not real name), on five different occasions.

“Investigation into the matter is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution,” he said.

Wakil further stated that 17 suspects, of various criminal offences, including rape, robbery and house breaking, were arrested by the command.

He listed other offences to include; theft, as well as criminal conspiracy, among other crimes.

He added that the command had also recovered a large number of exhibits from the suspects such as television sets, motorcycles and dangerous weapons.

“Certainly, the task of security of lives and properties has not been an easy one, but it remains our duty, and we shall not relent.

“CP Abiodun Alabi, calls on the good people of the state to support these efforts by assisting the command with relevant information that will aid the police in keeping the society safe,” Wakil said.

