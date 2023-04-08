Police arrest 70-year-old man for allegedly raping 2 minors in Adamawa.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Command’s spokesman, disclose this in a statement on Saturday in Yola.

He said that the survivors were four- and seven-year olds, both residents of Ajiya street, Jimeta.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, ordered for a thorough and clinical investigation.

“Adamawa state police command, on April 4, apprehended a 70-year-old man for raping two minors at Jimeta, Yola North local government area.

“The suspect is said to have lured the two victims into his room, a close distance from the victims, and took advantage of them while on their way to a lesson class and had unlawful carnal knowledge of them.

“The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Jimeta, by the father of the victims, having observed unusual pains from the kids while urinating,” he stated.

Nguroje further stated that preliminary investigation so far reveals that the suspect is a father of three and now leaving alone after he separated from his wife 10 years ago.

He added that the CP expressed worry over the unfortunate incident, directed the Officer in charge of Family support unit of the State CID to take over investigation and ensure diligent prosecution.

He advised members of the public, particularly parents, to be very watchful of their kids against criminal-minded elements who are roaming about seeking whom to take advantage of and report suspicious characters to the Police.