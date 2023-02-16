ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 7 suspects as cultists shoot man d*ad in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased, who’s said to be a politician’s aide, was at the front of his house when the assailants invaded his premises. They were said to have shot him at a close range, after which he was declared dead.

Operatives of Lagos Police Command, have arrested seven suspected cultists for allegedly killing one Toyin Adeniji.

Adeniji, who was said to be an aide of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Dapo Sarumi, was said to be at the front of his house on Oyewole Road, in the Agege area of the state, when the assailants stormed his premises and shot him dead.

It was gathered that about seven other persons at the premises at the time the assailants attacked, escaped death by a whisker, as the suspects shot sporadically.

While some residents in the area claimed that the assailants were cultists, others stated that the victim was shot dead during a fracas involving transport workers.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the seven suspects were arrested in connection with the death of the 47-year-old.

He said, “Yes, one Toyin Adeniji, was shot dead on Monday. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department and seven suspects have been arrested and are currently at the SCID.”

In a related development, an unidentified woman met her untimely death in Anambra, after being hit by a stray bullet.

The stray bullet was reportedly released by some yet-to-be-identified kidnappers, who aimed at gunning down a fleeing victim at Our Lady’s Bus Stop, Nkpor, along the Enugu/Awka/Onitsha old road, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

