Seven suspected kidnappers in Imo have landed in police net after a raid on their hideout in the state.

Punch reports that operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo Police Command, arrested the suspects for allegedly stealing a five-year-old child, Godday Obi.

According to Imo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, the police first arrested one Nkechi Iroegbu, who led the operatives to the hideout of the other members of the syndicate, where they were arrested.

Other suspects linked to the stealing of the child were identified as Chukwudi Ndukwe, Edu Akpan, Chinwendu Uzonwu, Chinyeaka Gregory, Chidinma Ekwundu, and Eucharia Onwuduba.

Ikeokwu said the suspects were rounded up following a coordinated operation, which was aided by credible intelligence.

He stated, “On January 12, 2020, the command received the report of a stolen child, one Godday Obi, 5, at Umuejechi, Nekede, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

“Acting on that report, the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit swung into action and upon credible information, arrested one Nkechi Iroegbu, 39, a native of Akoli Imenyi in the Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, who confessed to the crime."

Ikeokwu said the arrest of the suspects was part of the efforts and commitment of the command to dealing with issues of child trafficking in the state.

The police spokesperson added that the state Commissioner of Police, Olaniyi Fafowaro, had charged all the tactical heads of the command to deal with issues of child stealing and trafficking in the state.

The suspects, according to the police spokesperson, had all confessed to their various roles in the crime, and led the operatives to the recovery of the stolen child

Ikeokwu added that the Police Commissioner had charged the investigating team to prosecute the suspects at the end of the investigation.