One week after police operatives in Lagos arrested a notorious rapist and cult leader better known as Pastor in Bariga, some cult members have again been arrested in another area of the state.

The police on Sunday September 7, 2019 arrested seven cult members in Itire area of the state.

The cultists were said to have been arrested following a clash between cult groups in the area.

The clash according to the police happened in a bar.

While announcing the arrest of the cult members on Twitter, the Rapid Response Squad unit of the police said that “Cult clash which erupted from a bar in Itire has been quelled by the Police. 7 suspects have been arrested.@Tunjidisu1, Area Commander D, ACP Aliko Dankoli supported by officer from Itire are currently on ground to restore normalcy".

Recall that last week, detectives from Bariga Police Station arrested a notorious rapist and cultist, Emmanuel Olatunde popularly known as Pastor in Lagos.

Olatunde was arrested in connection with some robbery and murder cases within Bariga Local Government Area.