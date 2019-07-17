The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, told newsmen on Wednesday in Sokoto that the suspects were apprehended at various locations in the state.

Kaoje said the arrest of the suspects was aided by intensified patrols by the police and tip-off from “good citizens’’.

He disclosed that one of the suspects, a youth, Kamilu Shehu, was apprehended for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Arkilla area of Sokoto metropolis.

He said that two other youths, also simply known as Shafi’u Al-Mustapha and Mu’azu Muzanmilu, were said to be married and allegedly engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse.

The commissioner also said that two other persons were arrested for allegedly possessing different consignments of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and other illicit drugs.

He added that two suspects were apprehended after knives, swords and axes suspected to be for perpetrating crime were found with them.

According to him, the suspects have confessed to committing the crimes.

Kaoje said that investigation had been conducted and that all the suspects would soon be charged to court.

He appealed to parents to monitor their children’s movement and their associates as cases of rape and sodomy were rising on alarming rates in the state.