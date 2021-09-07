RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 64-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 2-year-old girl

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by the victim's mother.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 64-year- old man, Taiwo Ayotunde, for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl.

Recommended articles

Police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement that Ayorinde was arrested on Tuesday at Adiyan community in Agbado-Ifo Local Council Area.

Oyeyemi explained that the arrest followed a complaint lodged by the victim's mother.

"The mother of the victim lodged a complaint at the Agbado Divisional Police Headquarters that her daughter could not walk properly, and that upon close scrutiny, she noticed blood gushing out of her private part.

"She said that when she asked her daughter about what happened to her, the little girl pointed to the house opposite their own.

"The mother added that when she got to the house, she met the suspect washing his boxers, stained with blood, indicating that he just had unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl.

"Upon the report, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Agbado Division, detailed his detectives to the area where the suspect was promptly arrested," he stated.

Oyeyemi added that the victim had been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

He stated also that Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the police Family Support Unit at Ota Area Command for further investigation.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Oyetola inaugurates 360 Amotekun officers in Osun

Judicial Service Commission sacks 2 Sharia Court judges over misconduct

PDP governors meet on Wednesday

OAU sacks Department of English lecturer over sexual misconduct with student

NYSC assures corps members of safe postings in Nasarawa

Buhari determined to safeguard lives of Nigerians

Bed occupancy in Lagos COVID-19 care centres hits 53%

Nasarawa Poly receives over 5,000 applications for 100 job slots

Fayemi thanks Buhari for appointing Ekiti indigene Adetifa as new NCDC DG