Police arrest 64-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 2-year-old girl

Police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement that Ayorinde was arrested on Tuesday at Adiyan community in Agbado-Ifo Local Council Area.

Oyeyemi explained that the arrest followed a complaint lodged by the victim's mother.

"The mother of the victim lodged a complaint at the Agbado Divisional Police Headquarters that her daughter could not walk properly, and that upon close scrutiny, she noticed blood gushing out of her private part.

"She said that when she asked her daughter about what happened to her, the little girl pointed to the house opposite their own.

"The mother added that when she got to the house, she met the suspect washing his boxers, stained with blood, indicating that he just had unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl.

"Upon the report, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Agbado Division, detailed his detectives to the area where the suspect was promptly arrested," he stated.

Oyeyemi added that the victim had been taken to hospital for medical treatment.