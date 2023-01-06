ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 61 suspected political thugs in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Police Command on Thursday, said 61 suspected political thugs had been arrested in its efforts to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminality, especially during political campaigns.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mamman Dauda, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to him, the arrest was made in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali-Baba, to ensure peaceful election process and tackle the menace of political thugs.

“The suspects were arrested on Jan. 4, during political campaign clearance operations conducted during a political activity at Sani Abacha Stadium Kano,” he said

He said items recovered from the suspects include 33 Knives, eight Cutlasses, four Scissors, a parcel and 117 wraps of suspected Indian hemp.

Other items include three bottles of Suck and Die, 500 Exol Tablets and bunch of charms.

The commissioner said all the suspects would be charged to court.

Dauda added that prior to the clearance operation, a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security and a Peace Summit involving all critical stakeholders were held.

“Election stakeholders meetings were also held at Area Commands and Divisional Police Offices level.

“Political party leaders and candidates promised to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the state for a safer and more secure election process,” he said.

Dauda commended people of the state, other security agencies, the media, vigilante groups and Community Policing Stakeholders for their prayers, support, encouragement and cooperation.

“Currently, with a low crime rate and peaceful atmosphere in the state, the command will continue to remain steadfast in safeguarding lives and property in the state,” he assured.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger governor signs N243bn 2023 appropriation bill into law

Niger governor signs N243bn 2023 appropriation bill into law

2023: Why S/West must vote massively for Tinubu— Support group

2023: Why S/West must vote massively for Tinubu— Support group

PVC collection moved to wards as INEC establishes collation centre

PVC collection moved to wards as INEC establishes collation centre

Okorocha reacts to his rumoured defection to PDP

Okorocha reacts to his rumoured defection to PDP

Nigerian laments as Canadian college withholds tuition fee despite visa denial

Nigerian laments as Canadian college withholds tuition fee despite visa denial

Tinubu believes Obasanjo not qualified to recommend president for Nigerians

Tinubu believes Obasanjo not qualified to recommend president for Nigerians

Military govt showed more sympathy for lecturers - ASUU President

Military govt showed more sympathy for lecturers - ASUU President

Sowore says FG punishing Nigerians with fuel subsidy removal

Sowore says FG punishing Nigerians with fuel subsidy removal

Makinde flags off campaign, begs Oyo residents to vote for him

Makinde flags off campaign, begs Oyo residents to vote for him

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos teenage students lodge colleagues in hotel for sex romps

Lagos teenage students lodge classmates in hotel for s*x romps

Herbalist slumps and dies during sex with pastor’s wife in Ekiti

Herbalist slumps and d*es during s*x with pastor’s wife in Ekiti

2 children locked in a room by parents burnt to death in fire accident

2 children locked in a room by parents burnt to d*ath in fire accident

Sulemana Abdul Samed aka Awuche

The Ghanaian giant reported to be the world’s tallest man