Police arrest 6 BDC operators for kidnapping 8-year-old in Lagos

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a tweet in which he disclosed the arrest of the suspects, said they all conspired with each other to perpetrate the crime.

The PPRO, however, stated that the suspects released the kidnap victim three days after they abducted him.

“These six (suspects) conspired and kidnapped the eight-year-old child of a BDC operator. The child was released three days later bound hands and feet in a sack.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that all the suspects are fellow BDC operators in the same business district of Lagos. The suspects will be arraigned at the end of investigation,” his tweet read.

In a related development, detectives attached to Ajah Police Station nabbed two suspected cultists in the Ajah area of Lagos state.

The suspects, according to the Lagos PPRO, were arrested following a distress call the police received.

The cultists, Hundeyin, said they were on rampage and terrorizing the Ajah area of Lagos, adding that weapons recovered from them include -two locally-made pistols.

“Men at the Ajah Division responded swiftly to a distress call from Sangotedo that cultists were on rampage. These two (suspects) were arrested with locally-made firearms. They are currently assisting with ongoing investigations,” the police spokesperson stated.