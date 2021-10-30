RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 59 suspected armed robbers, drug dealers in Kano

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were reportedly arrested during the Eid-Maulud celebrations last week.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

The Kano Police Command has announced the arrest of no fewer than 59 suspected armed robbers and drug dealers during the just concluded ‘Eid-Maulud’ celebrations, according to the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued in Kano, Haruna-Kiyawa said 35 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, while the remaining 24 were arrested for drug related offenses, adding that the suspects were all residents of the Kano metropolitan area.

Haruna-Kiyawa further said that the suspects were arrested during the Eid-Maulud celebrations, popularly known as ”Takutaha period”, between Oct.19 and 27, 2021.

The PPRO further said that the police recovered various dangerous weapons and drug substances from the suspects, warning hoodlums and drug dealers to repent or face arrest and prosecution.

Meanwhile, he added that the suspects would be charged to court, upon completion of investigation.

The PPRO thanked people of the state for their continuous support and cooperation towards making the state safe.

He called on the people to continue to report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station and desist from taking laws into their hands, assuring that the police would continue to patrol and raid criminals’ hideouts and black spots to ensure safety of lives and property.

Haruna-Kiyawa revealed that in case of emergency, the command could be contacted via: 08032419754, 08123821575, 08076091271, or log unto the “NPF Rescue Me” application available on Play Store.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors

FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors

COVID-19: NCDC reports 120 additional infections, 3 deaths

COVID-19: NCDC reports 120 additional infections, 3 deaths

Obasanjo says Nigeria needs state police to tackle insecurity

Obasanjo says Nigeria needs state police to tackle insecurity

IPOB accuses FG of planning to kill Nnamdi Kanu's lawyers

IPOB accuses FG of planning to kill Nnamdi Kanu's lawyers

Oyo APC to hold congress on Saturday after several postponements

Oyo APC to hold congress on Saturday after several postponements

EFCC operatives storm Supreme Court Judge Mary Odili’s residence in Abuja

EFCC operatives storm Supreme Court Judge Mary Odili’s residence in Abuja

Defence Minister explains why bandits have not been declared as terrorists

Defence Minister explains why bandits have not been declared as terrorists

Anambra Election: INEC says election materials will not be deployed to 86 polling units

Anambra Election: INEC says election materials will not be deployed to 86 polling units

NECO releases 2021 examination results

NECO releases 2021 examination results

Trending

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

He promised to send me abroad if I conceal our sexual activities – NDC guru’s daughter tells court

Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

The late Ing. Michael Asante