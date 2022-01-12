RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 52-yr-old man for killing his 3 daughters

Bayo Wahab

The suspect reportedly murdered the children and dumped their bodies in a spoilt refrigerator.

A 52-yr-old man, Ifeanyi Amadikwa has been arrested in Enugu State for killing his three daughters.

According to a statement by the Enugu State Police Command on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the suspect murdered the children and dumped their bodies in a spoilt refrigerator.

The statement reads: “Police operatives attached to Enugu Metro Area Command of Enugu State Police Command, on 04/01/2022 at about 1930hrs, arrested one male suspect, Ifeanyi Amadikwa aged 52, of 74 Nkwubor Road, Emene, Enugu, for allegedly murdering and dumping in a spoilt deep freezer fridge, his three female children namely: Chidalum Amadikwa aged 11 (who is his step-daughter), Amarachi Amadikwa aged (8) and Ebubechukwu Amadikwa aged (4).

“Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect’s wife and mother of the children, went to the market with her only male child on 04/01/2022, leaving the others in the suspect’s custody. She, however, came back in the evening hours of the said date and could not find any of the three children.

“But while searching for them, the suspect drew her attention to the said fridge he had brought back home from his shop on 02/01/2022 and kept in their apartment’s veranda. And on closer observation, the lifeless bodies of the children were found in the fridge with bruises, suggesting that they might have been murdered and dumped in the fridge.”

The police said the lifeless bodies of the children were immediately moved to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty, and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

