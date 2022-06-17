RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 51 cultists during their initiation ceremony in Delta State

The cultists were having their initiation ceremony in a hotel in Delta State when policemen rounded them up.

Nigerian Police officers.
Nigerian Police officers.

Operatives attached to Delta Police Command have rounded up no less than 51 cultists during their initiation ceremony in the Ogwashi-Uku area of the state.

The policemen conducted the raid following a tip-off they received on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, that some suspected Eiye Confraternity Cult group would be marking their anniversary in Ogwashi-Uku.

According to Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali consequently detailed the command’s Buffalo Patrol Team, operatives from Area Command Ogwashi-Uku and Ogwashi-Uku Division to storm the venue at Big Apple Hotel in Ogwashi-Uku.

On sighting the policemen, they took to their heels but were all given a hot chase.

But the operatives gave them a hot chase during which 51 suspected cultists were arrested, together with two cut-to-size locally made guns, one expended cartridge as well as Eiye Confraternity regalia, Edafe added.

After being arrested, the suspects have all been transferred to the Command Anti-Cult unit (SACU) for investigation.

Ali enjoined parents and guardians to monitor their wards and warned them against cultism-related activities as none would be tolerated under his watch.

In another development, the Command took into custody one Omoraka James, an 80-year-old man, in Kokori for allegedly dealing in cartridges, and selling them to hoodlums who use them in carrying out various nefarious activities.

On raiding the suspect’s premises, about 114 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from him.

