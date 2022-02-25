SP Funmilayo Odunlami, police spokesperson in Ondo State stated on Thursday in Akure that the suspect was arrested on Feb. 23 on the Benin/Ore Expressway.
Police arrest 50-year-old police impersonator in Ondo State
Police in Ondo State have arrested a 50-year-old man, Patrick Nkanu, for impersonation as an Assistant Superintendent of Police.
She explained that a team of policemen intercepted a Volkswagen minibus conveying pharmaceutical products en-route Benin being escorted by the suspect in a complete police camouflage.
“His dressing raised the suspicion of policemen on `stop-and-search’ duty on the expressway and upon interrogation, he could not give satisfactory account of himself as a police officer.
“Investigation showed that Nkanu had never been a policeman but was close to policemen in his area.
“He will soon be charged in court,’’ Odunlami added.
