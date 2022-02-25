RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 50-year-old police impersonator in Ondo State

Police in Ondo State have arrested a 50-year-old man, Patrick Nkanu, for impersonation as an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Police (TheEagle)
Police (TheEagle)

SP Funmilayo Odunlami, police spokesperson in Ondo State stated on Thursday in Akure that the suspect was arrested on Feb. 23 on the Benin/Ore Expressway.

She explained that a team of policemen intercepted a Volkswagen minibus conveying pharmaceutical products en-route Benin being escorted by the suspect in a complete police camouflage.

“His dressing raised the suspicion of policemen on `stop-and-search’ duty on the expressway and upon interrogation, he could not give satisfactory account of himself as a police officer.

“Investigation showed that Nkanu had never been a policeman but was close to policemen in his area.

“He will soon be charged in court,’’ Odunlami added.

