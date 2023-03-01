ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 50 suspects for alleged looting at Maiduguri market fire

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Borno has arrested 50 suspects for alleged looting during the Maiduguri Monday market inferno.

Maiduguri market fire: Police arrest 50 suspects for alleged looting.
Maiduguri market fire: Police arrest 50 suspects for alleged looting.

Recommended articles

He said the suspects were arrested on Feb. 26 by operatives of the command deployed to protect lives and property sequel to the fire outbreak at the market.

He said the suspects looted properties belonging to the victims when fire fighters and security agencies were battling to extinguish the fire.

The spokesman said the command also arrested one, Sadiq Ibrahim, 20, for alledgedly setting ablaze a vehicle of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) team.

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar has commiserated with the state government and urged the victims to remain calm as government was doing everything possible to mitigate their sufferings.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

Security will be better in governorship election – Lagos CP

Security will be better in governorship election – Lagos CP

My victory is for all Nigerians committed to a greater society –Tinubu

My victory is for all Nigerians committed to a greater society –Tinubu

Governorship: No agreement between Tinubu, Makinde - APC

Governorship: No agreement between Tinubu, Makinde - APC

Presidential, National Assembly polls largely peaceful – GEW observers

Presidential, National Assembly polls largely peaceful – GEW observers

You've demonstrated ability to build bridges - Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu

You've demonstrated ability to build bridges - Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu

LAUTECH gets approval to admit more students into medical programme

LAUTECH gets approval to admit more students into medical programme

Tinubu’s victory confirmation of Nigerians’ trust in APC – Nasarawa Gov

Tinubu’s victory confirmation of Nigerians’ trust in APC – Nasarawa Gov

How Ebonyi residents reacted to Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect

How Ebonyi residents reacted to Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File photo: Sad man

My wife likes only 3some – Ghanaian man cries, doubts if he's children's father (video)

Patrick Nyapara and deceased lover, Christine Maonga

Jealous police officer sentenced to life imprisonment for killing lover over alleged cheating

Mercy Chepchumba

Woman jailed 10 years for mistakenly sending nude photos to female boss

3some is a disorder – Ghanaian counselor fumes, asks 'what do you gain?'

3some is a disorder – Ghanaian counselor fumes, asks 'what do you gain?' (video)