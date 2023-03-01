Police arrest 50 suspects for alleged looting at Maiduguri market fire
The Police Command in Borno has arrested 50 suspects for alleged looting during the Maiduguri Monday market inferno.
He said the suspects were arrested on Feb. 26 by operatives of the command deployed to protect lives and property sequel to the fire outbreak at the market.
He said the suspects looted properties belonging to the victims when fire fighters and security agencies were battling to extinguish the fire.
The spokesman said the command also arrested one, Sadiq Ibrahim, 20, for alledgedly setting ablaze a vehicle of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) team.
He said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.
According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar has commiserated with the state government and urged the victims to remain calm as government was doing everything possible to mitigate their sufferings.
