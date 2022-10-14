RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 5 suspected kidnappers in Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Adamawa has arrested five suspected kidnappers in Mubi North Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by Spokesman of the Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, in Yola on Friday.

He said the suspects allegedly kidnapped an eight-year old boy (names withheld) and collected N4.079 million ransom from the victim’s family.

He said the suspects locked the victim for two days in a hotel at Maraba Mubi area where the operatives of the Command arrested them.

The spokesman said the Police freed the victim and recovered N4.079 million from the suspects.

“The operation carried out by the Command’s operatives attached to the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), yielded positive result as the sum of N4.079 million ransom was recovered.

“The outcome of this success followed a report received about the kidnapping of an eight-year-old boy in Mubi, and the suspects took him to a hotel at Maraba Mubi,” he said.

The Command, he said, after receiving the report, promptly mobilised an intelligence-led driven strategy and apprehended the suspects aged between 19 and 21.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, as commending the officers for professional conduct and urged them to sustain the tempo to checkmate criminal activities in the state .

While reiterating commitment of the Command to protect lives and property, Akande urged the people to provide credible information to security agencies on suspecious persons and movements in their communities.

