Police arrest 5 suspected hoodlums over death of 2 in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Osun on Friday, said it has arrested five suspected hoodlums who allegedly attacked a residence in Ede and killied two persons.

Police arrest 5 suspected hoodlums over death of 2 in Osun. (Premium Times)
nigeria police -690x450 Pulse Nigeria

A statement by the State Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said that about 30 hoodlums at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, attacked the residence of one Wakili Olayiwola in Ede, Osun, shooting sporadically into the house before setting a car ablaze.

According to the statement, the hoodlums allegedly shot bullets into the house of Wakili, set his car ablaze and also made attempt to burn down his house before the police came to the rescue.

She said the police immediately swung into action when it received a distress call on the attack, but the hoodlums fled on sighting the police patrol team while five of them were apprehended.

She said that the police later discovered that two persons had been killed by the hoodlums during the attack.

“At about 5:30p.m on May 5, the police received a distress call of an ongoing attack in Ede and the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, immediately mobilised detectives and tactical police team to the area.

“Hoodlums numbering about 30 were reported to have gone to the house of one Wakili Olayiwola, 42, of Arulogun Ede, where they rained bullets on his building and set his Toyota Corolla on fire.

The hoodlums also attempted to burn down the house of their victim, but fled the scene upon sighting the police team deployed by the commissioner of police.

“The hoodlums were, however, chased towards Bode Area, Ede, where five of them were arrested and some others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Police later found out that the hoodlums had already killed two persons, one at Oke Bode Area, Ede and the other at Arulogun Area, Ede.

“One single barrel gun, a Dane gun, eight expended cartridges, axes, cutlasses, charms and five motorcycles were recovered from the hoodlums.

“Investigation is however, ongoing on the matter and the CP has vowed that other hoodlums who escaped would be caught and they would face the wrath of the law.

