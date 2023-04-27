The sports category has moved to a new website.

Police arrest 5 suspected electricity cable vandals in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin said that operatives of Alausa Division in Ikeja carried out the arrest on Monday following receipt of credible intelligence on the suspicious movement of some hoodlums.

Police arrest 5 suspected electricity cable vandals (PMNews)
The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday.

He said they were allegedly vandalising Lagos State Electricity Board cables mounted around 7-Up Bottling Company, in Alausa.

According to him, those arrested are Ukah Gabriel, 29; Emmanuel Ajikula, 29; Athanisus Lornumbe, 28; Titus Akuha, 18 and Felix Lornumbe, 27.

“Tools and vandalised cables were recovered from the suspects.

“They have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.



