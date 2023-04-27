Police arrest 5 suspected electricity cable vandals in Lagos

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday.

Hundeyin said that operatives of Alausa Division in Ikeja carried out the arrest on Monday following receipt of credible intelligence on the suspicious movement of some hoodlums.

He said they were allegedly vandalising Lagos State Electricity Board cables mounted around 7-Up Bottling Company, in Alausa.

According to him, those arrested are Ukah Gabriel, 29; Emmanuel Ajikula, 29; Athanisus Lornumbe, 28; Titus Akuha, 18 and Felix Lornumbe, 27.

“Tools and vandalised cables were recovered from the suspects.