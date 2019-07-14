The Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that one Bolanle Muhammad had raised alarm that her phone was missing.

He said that the false alarm raised by Muhammad made four of the suspects to beat the deceased person to death.

“On July 9 at about 11:30 a.m. Langbasa Police Station received a complaint that on July 8 at 8p.m., one Olamide Omolegbe, 22, of G.R.A, Abidjan was killed.

“The deceased person was accused of stealing a phone by one Bolanle Muhammed in her soft drink shop at Bodore, Ajah.

“The false alarm she raised led to the beating and killing of the victim by the suspects: Wasiu Wahab, Ramon Ibrahim, Junior Adebayo and Yusuf Adegbite.

“The four persons actually beat up the boy and when he was dead, they threw him into the lagoon.

“His body was recovered by a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Ada Okafor, on July 10 at Badore Jetty and deposited at Mainland Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

”Five suspects including the woman who raised the false alarm were arrested.

“Wasiu Wahab who is the principal murder suspect and Yusuf Adegbite were arrested inside the lagoon where they hid themselves in order to evade arrest.” he said.

Elkana added that investigation revealed the phone was actually stolen by the son of the woman who wrongly accused the deceased person.

He said the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime.

Elkana said that the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu had ordered the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti to take over the investigation.

He added that the department would ensure a diligent prosecution of the suspects.