5 men in police net for allegedly sodomising 20-year-old man in Kano

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police in Kano State on Friday, confirmed the arrest of five men for allegedly sodomising a 20-year-old in Kano.

5 men in police net for allegedly sodomising 20-year-old man in Kano. [legacy]
This is contained in a statement signed by the Police spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa in Kano.

The police said a woman, who resides in Mandawari quarters, Kano, reported matter at the police station.

The police said that those arrested are Ahmed Inuwa, 34, Nasiru Isyaku, 48, Lawan Uba, 31, Auwalu Uba, 40 and Rabiu Sharu, 33.

“The victim was rushed to the Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano, where he was treated and discharged,” he said.

Haruna-Kiyawa said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, instructed a team of policemen to arrest the suspects.

“The team immediately swung into action and arrested all the five suspects named by the complainant, while on preliminary investigation, they all confessed to the offence,” he said.

Haruna-Kiyawa said that discreet investigation was ongoing and all the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution after investigation.

