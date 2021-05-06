RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 48 suspects over Mile 12 crisis in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos has announced the arrest of 48 suspects in connection with the Thursday morning disturbances around the Mile 12 area of the state.

Mr Olumuyiwa Adejobi, its Public Relations Officer, in a statement, added that normalcy had been restored to the area with a 24-hour surveillance mounted by the Police to forestall further violence.

“Investigation suggests that one Aliyu Shuaibu of Gengere community stabbed Mr Sadiq Oloyo, a co-resident, with Oloyo dying before help could reach him.

“Hoodlums consequently went on rampage in reprisal and caused commotion in the area,” the statement added.

It said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the deployment of additional personnel to restore normalcy, while those arrested would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

The Police Command and other security agencies are on a 24-hour surveillance of the area. We’ll remain there until all the culprits involved in the disturbances are arrested and normalcy restored,” it added.

The statement quoted the Police commissioner as warning that the command would not tolerate acts of violence and lawlessness in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the commissioner, on May 4, ordered the arrest of 13 leaders of warring groups fingered in the lingering crisis in Gengere community.

