Police arrest 45 suspects for kidnapping, other crimes in Adamawa

He said all the suspects would be diligently prosecuted after investigation.

“During the month under review 45 suspects were apprehended in connection with kidnapping activities, culpable homicide, rape, house breaking and theft, among other crimes, in some parts of the state,” he said.

Musbahu said the exhibits recovered from the suspects included: N900, 000 cash, one vehicle, two locally made guns, one pistol, eight live ammunitions, dane gun, six handsets and other dangerous weapons.

He appreciated the state government and citizens of the state for their contributions in ensuring the security of lives and property.

Musbahu assured that the police would not relent in its efforts to protect lives and property of citizens in the state.

He charged all officers to beef up security towards guaranteeing a crime-free environment for political campaigns and other electoral processes.