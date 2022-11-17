RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 4 Zamfara men for gang-r*ping 18-year-old girl

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects aged between 20 and 35, kidnapped the teenage victim, and kept her in an apartment where they all took turns to rape her for a week.

Nigerian police
Nigerian police

Operatives of Zamfara Police Command, have arrested four suspects for kidnapping and gang-raping an 18-year-old girl in the Gusau area of the state.

The suspects identified as Isiyaku Abdullahi, 35, Abdullahi Yusuf, 22, Mohammed Lawali, 20, and Barau Abdullahi, 28, were nabbed following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father.

Addressing journalists as he paraded the suspects, Zamfara Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu said the arrested suspects abducted the victim on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, and kept her in an apartment where they all took turns on her.

“On November 1, 2022, police detectives attached to Anti-Violence Squad arrested the suspects in connection with the alleged abduction and raping of the victim.

“The arrest was sequel to a complaint received from the father of the victim who was abducted by the suspects and raped from October 25, 2022, to November 1, 2022, when nemesis caught up with them and were arrested by the police,” Shehu added.

In a related development, some terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have killed 15 female members at Mandara Hills, in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to a military source, the insurgents killed 10 of the victims after accusing them of witchcraft.

The source added that the five other victims were killed for attempting to surrender to the military.

“10 of the women were killed by the insurgents after accusing them of witchcraft while five other women were killed for attempting to surrender to the military,” the source was quoted as saying.

The leader of Boko Haram in charge of Mandara Hills, Gwoza General Area and parts of Cameroon, Ali Ngulde, were said to have ordered the killings.

Damilare Famuyiwa

