RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 4 suspects for dismantling stolen vehicles into spare parts

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Lagos state said they had arrested a four-member syndicate who allegedly specialises in stealing vehicles and dismantling them into spare parts for sales.

Police arrest 4 suspects for dismantling stolen vehicles into spare parts
Police arrest 4 suspects for dismantling stolen vehicles into spare parts

Read Also

According to Hundeyin, the operatives of Ijora Badia Division carried out the arrest while the suspects were trying to dismantle a stolen car into spare parts.

He said that the suspects were arrested by the police at Igamu under bridge following a painstaking investigation and intelligence gathering that was launched when information was received on Sept. 29.

“The police got information that a Toyota Camry was snatched at a gunpoint from one Sandra (surname withheld) at Iganmu in Surulere, Lagos.

“The car was in the process of being dismantled before it was recovered by the police.

“Parts of cars suspected to have been dismantled and were about to be sold as spare parts were also recovered at the scene,” he said.

He disclosed that the suspects had been charged to court.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP denies appointing Bamaiyi as Presidential Campaign DG

PDP denies appointing Bamaiyi as Presidential Campaign DG

Putin says Ukraine has lost its sovereignty to the U.S.

Putin says Ukraine has lost its sovereignty to the U.S.

We have firm handle of security- Lai Mohammed downplays U.S. terror alert

We have firm handle of security- Lai Mohammed downplays U.S. terror alert

Atiku apologised to me on WhatsApp, but he must make it public - Ortom

Atiku apologised to me on WhatsApp, but he must make it public - Ortom

Dettol, FG commemorate 2022 Global Handwashing Day, emphasise relevance of hand hygiene

Dettol, FG commemorate 2022 Global Handwashing Day, emphasise relevance of hand hygiene

Court stops Kogi Govt from shutting down Dangote Cement, others

Court stops Kogi Govt from shutting down Dangote Cement, others

Group restates loyalty to APC as it received more defectors in Sokoto

Group restates loyalty to APC as it received more defectors in Sokoto

INEC sanctions 23 registration officers over alleged unethical conduct

INEC sanctions 23 registration officers over alleged unethical conduct

Nigerian students push for Tinubu/Shettima presidency

Nigerian students push for Tinubu/Shettima presidency

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi. [SaharaReporters].

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi

Angry mob [NAN]

Ogun angry mob lynches Air Force officer to death in reprisal attack

RCCG pastor

Lagos court remands teenagers over the death of RCCG pastor