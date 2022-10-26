Police arrest 4 suspects for dismantling stolen vehicles into spare parts

According to Hundeyin, the operatives of Ijora Badia Division carried out the arrest while the suspects were trying to dismantle a stolen car into spare parts.

He said that the suspects were arrested by the police at Igamu under bridge following a painstaking investigation and intelligence gathering that was launched when information was received on Sept. 29.

“The police got information that a Toyota Camry was snatched at a gunpoint from one Sandra (surname withheld) at Iganmu in Surulere, Lagos.

“The car was in the process of being dismantled before it was recovered by the police.

“Parts of cars suspected to have been dismantled and were about to be sold as spare parts were also recovered at the scene,” he said.