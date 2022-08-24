Police arrest 4 robbery suspects in Kwara

He said the police collaborated with Oro-Ogo branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association to arrest the suspects on Aug. 22.

”A team of policemen and members of Miyetti Allah of Oro-Ago in a combined operation went in search of a gang of armed robbers, whose stock-in-trade was mainly robbing unsuspecting citizens in the area of their money and goods on market days.

”The operation became necessary after intelligence compass pointed to the fact that the perpetrators were hibernating in a Fulani camp in Oro-Ago.”

Okasanmi said Ishaku was way-laid and robbed of the proceeds of cows he sold for N600,000 while returning home from Kara market in Ajase-Ipo on Aug. 20.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that one of suspects was hired by the complainant to load the cows in a vehicle while being taken to the market.

”On his way back from the market, the victim who was on a bike retuning to the camp was blocked by the gang, they hit him on the head with sticks, he fell off the motorcycle and became unconscious.

”He was searched by the assailants and the N600,000, the proceeds of the sales found on him was taken away.

”In the course of the investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime and the sum of N400,000, part of the stolen money was recovered, while efforts are in progress to recover the balance,” Okasanmi said.

He said that the of Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo had directed that the case be handled by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

”The CP reiterated his earlier stand that Kwara would be made uncomfortable and tough for criminal elements, hence, all would-be law breakers are advised to pack their loads and leave Kwara for the law abiding citizens and residents.