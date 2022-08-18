RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 4-man sex blackmail syndicate in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Anambra have arrested a four-man suspected syndicate comprising two males and two females who specialised in sex blackmail and extortion of money from their victims.

Nigerian police
Nigerian police

Ikenga said the gang specialised in taking nude pictures of victims and threaten to post them online unless they paid money.

The PPRO gave the names of the suspects as; Okechukwu Ogoejiofor, 36, Nonso Nwizu, 34, Esther Nwafor Ifeanyichukwu, 21 and Obianuju Nduba, 20.

He said the suspects were arrested at Ajakpani village, Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area for alleged conspiracy, demanding with menaces and stealing.

The PPRO said the suspects used social media to lure their unsuspecting male victims into fake love/friendship and thereafter take them to a room where they engaged them in foreplay.

According to him, Obianuju Nduba engaged the victim in a foreplay while other members of the gang forced themselves into the room.

“They took nude pictures and videos of the victims, which they use to force the victims into transferring huge sums of money to them.

“They usually threaten to publish the nude pictures and videos on social media if the victims fail to comply and also dispossess the individual of his personal belongings,” Ikenga stated.

The PPRO said the case would be charged to court once investigations were concluded.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng to have warned members of the public to be wary of the activities of criminal elements who have taken their trade to social media.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: What Obasanjo told us about Tinubu's chances - Gbajabiamila

2023: What Obasanjo told us about Tinubu's chances - Gbajabiamila

Other unions accepted offers to suspend strikes except ASUU - FG

Other unions accepted offers to suspend strikes except ASUU - FG

Buhari orders Ministry to get rid of explosive remnants in Northeast

Buhari orders Ministry to get rid of explosive remnants in Northeast

NUEE Strike: Shutting down National Grid is sabotage — Experts

NUEE Strike: Shutting down National Grid is sabotage — Experts

BoT Chairman solicits support for PDP to reconcile Atiku and Wike

BoT Chairman solicits support for PDP to reconcile Atiku and Wike

Edo constructs 546km of roads in 6 years, plans a total of 886km - Govt

Edo constructs 546km of roads in 6 years, plans a total of 886km - Govt

We've deployed new technology to improve national grid operation - TCN

We've deployed new technology to improve national grid operation - TCN

Pension fund, contributors hit N14trn, 9m respectively – PenCom

Pension fund, contributors hit N14trn, 9m respectively – PenCom

NDLEA arrests 18,940 drug traffickers in 18 months - Marwa

NDLEA arrests 18,940 drug traffickers in 18 months - Marwa

Trending

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

Police carry dead body

Ghanaian farmer ties wife's hands, beat her to death for refusing to give 'raw sex'

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry.

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry

Uniben graduate crushed to death

UNIBEN graduate who just concluded Canada plan crushed to d*ath